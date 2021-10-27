Canadian Grocer’s Subsidiary Launches New Brand Identity

Canadian independent grocer Organic Garage Ltd., a developer of plant-based foods, has revealed the launch of a new brand identity for its subsidiary, Future of Cheese, reflecting the company’s bold, clean and innovative approach to plant-based dairy.

“The company is excited to launch its new brand identity to boldly emphasize its healthy, ethical and all-natural culinary values, reinforcing our belief that dairy alternatives should be clean but impactful,” explained Future of Cheese President Jen Wojtaszek.

The new branding changes, featured on the new Future of Butter product line, encompass the company’s logo, website, social media platforms and packaging, all employing clean lines and bold typography. Future of Butter is rolling out to retailers across the Canadian province of Ontario. The initial shipment of the butter alternative to select retailers in the province sold out in 48 hours.

“Our team is inspired by simple and clean ingredients that when combined, create delicious food truly crafted from plants, and that same clean execution is clearly reflected by our brand identity,” noted Craig Harding, co-founder and culinary director of Future of Cheese.

The company will also promote its products through cooking demonstrations and unique recipes developed by Harding and his co-founder, Maître Fromager Afrim Pristine, in the coming weeks and months.

Organic Garage acquired Future of Cheese earlier this year.

Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Toronto-based Organic Garage operates five stores. The company is focused on the continued expansion of its retail footprint within the greater Toronto area.