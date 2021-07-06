Organic Garage Teams With Instacart

Canadian independent grocer Organic Garage Ltd. has signed an exclusive partnership agreement to use Instacart’s delivery platform for the online ordering and grocery delivery from all Organic Garage stores. Under the data-sharing agreement, prices on the Instacart platform will reflect Organic Garage’s regularly priced on-shelf and flyer merchandise.

“We're thrilled to partner with Organic Garage to provide customers same-day delivery of the organic goods they love while keeping affordability in mind,” said Nick Gajewski, who oversees retail partnerships at San Francisco-based Instacart. “We know that independent grocers like Organic Garage are central to building the character of their neighborhoods, and we’re proud to work with this beloved local retailer. We look forward to helping them bring their incredible selection of organic and all-natural products online.”

As part of the agreement with Instacart, Organic Garage has considerably expanded its delivery range and upped its online delivery availability to more than 2.11 million households in the province of Ontario. This includes being able to serve new markets that were previously not eligible to receive deliveries from Organic Garage, among them Mississauga, Milton, Brampton, Newmarket, Scarborough and Pickering.

“I am very excited to finalize this agreement with Instacart and significantly increase the potential customer base of Organic Garage,” noted Matt Lurie, CEO of Toronto-based Organic Garage, which operates five locations in the greater Toronto area. “Extending our delivery range by partnering with North America’s largest online grocery platform further evolves our e-commerce business, providing additional safe shopping options for our existing customers in addition to finding innovative ways of increasing our customer base going forward.”

Instacart has teamed with more than 600 national, regional and local retailers to deliver from 45,000-plus stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. The company’s delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households.