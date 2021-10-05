Organic Garage Adds Specialty Cheese Provider to Kiosk Concept

Independent Canadian retailer Organic Garage Ltd. has added Cheese Boutique to its roster of Hand-Picked Partners, launching at the company’s Junction store immediately, followed by all remaining locations shortly after.

The Hand-Picked Partners is Organic Garage’s popular food concept that allows select vendors to sell unique ready-made and specialty foods to customers at small-footprint in-store kiosks.

“This partnership with Organic Garage is a natural one for us; it’s a fun place to shop and fits with the curated and exciting environment we’ve created for customers at our own store,” said Afrim Pristine, maître fromager for Toronto-based Cheese Boutique. “I am excited to share the joy that cheese brings me and showcase some of the world’s most amazing cheeses to the customers of Organic Garage.”

Cheese Boutique is a gourmet food emporium, owned and operated by the Pristine family since its inception in 1970. Afrim Pristine, co-founder of Organic Garage’s recent acquisition, Future of Cheese, will provide a curated selection of house-aged cheeses and cured meats, as well as branded dry goods for the retailer.

“I am pleased to extend our partnership with Cheese Boutique and continue the growth of our Hand-Picked Partner Program,” said Organic Garage CEO Matt Lurie. “Cheese Boutique’s knowledge and the curation of the selection offered in Organic Garage ensures a unique shopping experience for our customers and further differentiates Organic Garage from our competition.”

Organic Garage is continuing to explore opportunities with recognized vendors to further expand the Hand-Picked Partner program and enhance the in-store shopping experience. Last month, it added a plant-based bakery, Tori’s Bakeshop, to its partner roster. The company also intends to increase its current “A-to-Z” organic and natural product selection with the future additions of specialty breads, prepared foods, and plants and flowers.

Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage operates five locations and is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the greater Toronto area.