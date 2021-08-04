Organic Garage Expands Hand-Picked Partner Program

Independent Canadian retailer Organic Garage Ltd. has expanded its Hand-Picked Partner program. Following the success of the program at its Liberty Village store in Toronto, the expansion will initially consist of the placement of the Cali-Rolls sustainable sushi brand at Organic Garage's Junction Road location, and the rollout of the Tori’s Bakeshop program across all four of the company's stores.

Tori’s Bakeshop is the latest partner in a curated food concept that allows select vendors to sell unique, ready-made and specialized foods to Organic Garage customers through small-footprint on-site kiosks. The plant-based organic baked goods maker saw overwhelming customer demand during its weekend-only trial run. Its fresh vegan products will now be available in all Organic Garage locations three days a week (Friday–Sunday).

“I am pleased to continue the expansion of our successful Hand-Picked Partner Program through the addition of Tori’s Bakeshop,” said Matt Lurie, CEO of Organic Garage, which, like Tori's, is based in Toronto. “Their unique offering adds to our dynamic environment and helps to differentiate Organic Garage from our competition. I look forward to growing the Partner Program with other specialized local vendors that we are currently in discussions with, and I can’t wait to share their products with our Organic Garage customers.”

Organic Garage will continue to explore opportunities with recognized vendors to further expand the Hand-Picked Partner program and enhance the in-store shopping experience for its customers. Categories it will consider to supplement its current “A-to-Z” organic and natural products selection are specialty meats, specialty cheeses, specialty breads, prepared foods, and plants and flowers.

“Tori’s Bakeshop is grateful to be neighborhood partners with Organic Garage, whose healthy conscience, best practices and community engagement are values we wholeheartedly champion,” said Tori’s Bakeshop founder Tori Vaccher. “Their enthusiastic support offers increased access to our organic products in the greater Toronto area and beyond.”

Earlier this year, Organic Garage entered into a definitive agreement to acquire The Future of Cheese Co. (FoC), a plant-based cheese maker. FoC will operate as a complementary but separate business from Organic Garage.

Meanwhile, effective March 31, Organic Garage graduated from the Pink Market and commenced trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol OGGFF. Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors.

Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage operates five locations and is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the greater Toronto area.