How to Keep Cool Amid New Refrigeration Requirements
- Best Corporate Emissions Rate: Meijer; Cook County Whole Foods Co-op.
- Most Improved Emissions Rate: City Market; Onion River Co-op; Weis Markets.
- Superior Goal Achievement: Cook County Whole Foods Co-op; Food Lion; Grocery Outlet; Hy-Vee; Meijer; Raley’s; Sprouts Farmers Market; Target.
- Exceptional Goal Achievement: Hy-Vee; Meijer
Highly efficient refrigeration systems are a great way for grocers to achieve sustainability goals and to get recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Through a program called the GreenChill Advanced Refrigeration Partnership, EPA highlights grocers whose commitment to reduce refrigerant emissions mean that they maintain corporate-wide emissions rates that are approximately half the industry average. That’s an impressive accomplishment, which explains why only 12 retailers were singled out in September for recognition by EPA as GreenChill partners. The companies were:
“Many refrigerants are climate damaging, so by reducing refrigerant emissions and switching to ... environmentally friendlier refrigerants, these companies are demonstrating their dedication to a sustainable future,” said Joe Goffman, EPA’s acting assistant administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation, at the time that the GreenChill partners were revealed.