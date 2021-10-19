How to Keep Cool Amid New Refrigeration Requirements

Making an Example of Albertsons

Over the years, large retailers have been a favorite target of California regulators, which Albertsons Cos. discovered recently. The company agreed to pay a $5.1 million fine in July after California Air Resources Board (CARB) inspectors said that it violated the state’s Refrigerant Management Program (RMP). The investigation was conducted between 2016 and 2018, and CARB said that it found such violations as failing to annually audit and calibrate automatic leak detection equipment, repair detected refrigerant leaks within 14 days, and accurately register and report stores’ refrigeration systems, and not maintaining required records for at least five years.

The RMP was adopted in 2009 as part of the California Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006, which makes every grocer a potential investigative target due to dependence on refrigeration systems.

“Most refrigeration systems in retail food use high-global refrigerants that have a high global- warming potential (high GWP), trapping heat in the atmosphere much more effectively than carbon dioxide, the most prevalent greenhouse gas” is how CARB described circumstances in the grocery industry when it fined Albertsons.

California is often the tip of the regulatory iceberg, and officials there seem to relish the state’s status as a trendsetter. For example, in late 2020, CARB approved what it called “first-in-the-nation rules to curb the impact of powerful artificial refrigerants that pose a growing danger globally to efforts to contain the worst impacts of climate change,” and suggested that the rules could serve as a national model.

“Chemical refrigerants are fast-acting super-pollutants and the fastest-growing source of climate gases in the world today,” said Mary D. Nichols, a longtime environmental lawyer who chaired the CARB board at the time, “and as the earth grows warmer, people will need to cool food, medicine and their buildings even more than we do today. We need safer alternatives to be deployed as fast as possible.”