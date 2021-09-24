Why Retailers Need to Care About Facilities Performance

Properly functioning facilities, the equipment and systems that make grocery go, are the unsung heroes of every retailer’s operation. They serve their purely utilitarian roles of keeping products chilled, frozen or hot while ensuring store environments are clean, comfortable and well lit. And they have to do so efficiently and reliably.

It’s a tall order, and the stakes of getting facilities right are high. Facilities failures are costly for a variety of reasons that go beyond the obvious cost of repairs, which can be quite significant. Just how significant was documented in great detail in a recent “Grocery Facilities Benchmark Report” from ServiceChannel. The provider of facilities management software and services explored how much grocery stores in the United States spend on facilities management and what they spend it on. It did so by looking at data on its platform, which includes about one-fourth of all grocery locations in the United States and five of the top 10 largest grocers in North America.

The headline from the report, which looked at 2020 calendar-year information and roughly $2 billion worth of transactions, was that the average spend amount on facilities maintenance and repair per location was $101,900, which works out to about $1.71 per square foot. Those numbers were basically flat from 2019, with a roughly 5% increase in invoice cost offset by a corresponding decline in invoice volume.