07/15/2021
Sponsored Content
How Grocery Leaders are Modernizing their Facilities Programs
REGISTER NOW!
Webinar Date: Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT
What does a best-in-class facilities program look like? Hear how top grocery retailers like Trader Joes, ALDI, and Save A Lot are maximizing performance of critical assets like refrigeration while freeing up operations staff to focus on customer service.
What you’ll learn:
- How your facilities spend and performance compares to benchmarks from the country’s leading grocers.
- How successful brands are adapting their stores to meet new consumer demands.
- How brands are protecting revenues and increasing asset uptime with connected devices.
Register now for insights from industry experts.