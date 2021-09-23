Conveyor Belts Move the Checkout Experience Forward

The checkstand conveyor belt is one of the last points of contact between a shopper and a retailer, but it’s certainly not the least.

In a climate of fast-moving changes in the grocery sector and a heightened awareness of sanitary surfaces, updates in conveyor design and installation are moving along accordingly. Mol Belting, a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based manufacturer and wholesale dealer of conveyor belts that supplies about 95% of the conveyor belts used in grocery stores in this country, is focusing on innovations that help retailers meet their needs for service, convenience, cleanliness, and even marketing and promotions.

Indeed, it may just seem like a piece of equipment that moves products from Point A to Point B in the checkout area, but the conveyor belt can be a key multifunctional component. As the lead provider in this segment by a wide margin, Mol Belting has some insights into why and how that’s true.

Conveying a Message

For example, grocers can use checkstand belts to literally and figuratively convey messages to their customers.

Mol Belting offers a new QR code printed belt can be customized with retailer logo’s and messages via a high-volume inkjet printer that provides high-resolution, high-impact graphics and colors.

The covers, which are also treated with an antimicrobial coating, are installed by the company’s experts in less than five minutes via a pressure-sensitive adhesive, and can be easily removed by store employees once a particular promotion or message event is over.

In addition to promotional messaging, conveyor belt coverscan be part of community outreach and fundraising programs. In 2020, Mol Belting worked with retailers in Michigan on a conveyor cover for the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign for the holidays.

“In 15 lanes, over a 35-day period, they raised over $9,000 using this — and that’s in the middle of a pandemic. When you run the numbers out, for every 100,000 belts you can raise millions,” says David Hathaway, Mol Belting’s SVP and general counsel, adding that the company is currently working with the Salvation Army organization to widen the use of themed belt covers for this year’s holiday campaign.

Beyond conveyor belt covers, grocers can build on their brand and elevate the look of their checkstands by opting for a different conveyor belt color than the standard black. “We can make any color you want – even your store color,” says Edward Mol, president of the company and second-generation leader of the business.

Duane Nizinski, Mol Belting’s director of strategic marketing initiatives, agreed that color can differentiate a store’s look and feel. “Retailers want to try something new right now to get people back into the stores,” he notes. “Experience is more important than ever.”

While black belts have traditionally been chosen because they mask dirt, grime or other imperfections, grocers can both clean and sanitize the surface with cloths, cleaning pads and cleaners that Mol Belting provides, according to Mol and Nizinski.