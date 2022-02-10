ADUSA Supply Chain Signs CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Commitment

ADUSA Supply Chain President Chris Lewis is joining more than 2,000 other chief executives in advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace by signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion commitment.

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to establish a more inclusive work environment. Bringing together 2,000-plus CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best-known — and unsuccessful — actions can be shared across organizations.

“In ADUSA Supply Chain, we’re a people-first business,” noted Lewis. “As part of caring about the people on our teams, it’s important that we have a culture where associates are comfortable bringing their authentic selves to work. I am proud that we are making this commitment to cultivating a work environment where associates can openly address challenges, present opportunities, and share perspectives and ultimately thrive.”

ADUSA Supply Chain is the supply chain network of Ahold Delhaize USA. With its pledge, the company commits to growing a workplace environment where diverse perspectives and experiences are celebrated, all associates are respected, and associates are encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion.

Other Ahold Delhaize USA executives also signed on to the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion last year. They included JJ Fleeman, president of Peapod Digital Labs, the digital and e-commerce engine of Ahold Delhaize’s banners; Roger Wheeler, president of Retail Business Services, the grocer’s services company; and Meg Ham, president of the retail conglomerate’s Food Lion supermarket banner.

“We understand that at ADUSA Supply Chain, we have a responsibility to join other Ahold Delhaize USA companies, and many other organizations, in playing a meaningful role in addressing and advancing such an important topic,” said Lewis. “Whether in their careers or personal lives, we are committed to providing our associates the tools and resources they need to thrive, conveying our shared values and reflecting the diverse makeup of our workforce and the communities we serve.”

Scarborough, Maine-based ADUSA Supply Chain is a family of supply chain companies serving the omnichannel grocery banners of Ahold Delhaize USA – Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop – through a self-distribution model. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.