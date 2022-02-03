Which Food Retailers Landed on World’s Most Admired Companies List?

Fortune has published its annual list of the World’s Most Admired Companies. The corporate reputation list is based on ratings calculated from thousands of businesspeople within various industries. Survey respondents are asked to rate companies in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products, to social responsibility and the ability to attract talent.

Ranking high for the third year in a row on the World’s Most Admired Companies list was Amazon. It scored second place in the overall All Star ranking, while grabbing the No. 1 spot in the Internet Services and Retailing category. Amazon has certainly made great strides in social responsibility. The big tech company rolled out several new utility-scale wind and solar projects around the world, including eight in the United States, in an effort to reach its goal of powering 100% of its business operations with renewable energy by 2025. Amazon also recently launched curbside recyclable packaging to make pickup and delivery better for the planet.

In the General Merchandisers category, Walmart Inc., Target Corp. and Costco Wholesales ranked Nos. 1, 2 and 3, respectively. BJ’s Wholesale Club came in at No. 5.

In the World’s Most Admired Companies' Food and Drugstores category, Publix Super Markets nabbed the No. 1 spot, followed by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Sprouts Farmers Market, The Kroger Co., Ahold Delhaize and Weis Markets Inc.

Helping Publix grab the No. 1 spot was its donation of nearly 400 million meals for families in need over the past two years through its perishable recovery program, farmers and families initiative, and Feeding More Together campaigns. Additionally, since 2020, the employee-owned company has opened 54 stores and created jobs for thousands of associates in its stores, manufacturing facilities and distribution centers to meet increased demand due to the coronavirus.

“Publix was built on the philosophy of doing the right thing, set by our founder, George Jenkins,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “Because we’ve remained true to this philosophy and continue to operate by it more than 90 years later, Publix has continued to grow as a strong, healthy and vibrant company. We’re humbled to receive this accolade, especially during these challenging times.”

Also making Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list was Dollar General, which ranked fifth in the Specialty Retailers category.

To see the full list, visit fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/2022. As it has in the past, Fortune collaborated with partner Korn Ferry on this year’s survey of corporate reputations.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S., Minneapolis-based Target Corp., Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco, Westborough, Mass.-based BJ's Wholesale Club, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix, Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens, Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market, Cincinnati-based Kroger, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize and Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General are Nos. 1, 6, 4, 27, 11, 5, 48, 3, 10 and 15, respectively, on The PG 100. Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets is No. 60 on The PG 100, and is also included among Progressive Grocer’s Top 10 Regionals to Watch.