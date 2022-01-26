Amazon Accelerates Physical Grocery Expansion

Amazon is expanding its physical grocery store portfolio to include a new c-store format aimed at serving customers in suburban-area locations.

The new store format is an extension of the company's Amazon Go banner. The first suburban Amazon Go will open in the coming months at 13209 39th Ave. SE in Mill Creek, Wash. Amazon says it also plans to bring this new store format to the Los Angeles metro area in the coming months.

The total square footage of the Mill Creek store is approximately 6,150 square feet. Front of house is approximately 3,240 square feet. Amazon opened its first Amazon Go store in 2018 in Seattle and that store was around 1,800 square feet. There are now around 39 Amazon Go stores nationwide.

The store will offer customers a quick and convenient shopping experience to pick up grab-and-go food, snacks and beverage items, and a few everyday essentials. Customers will also have the option to choose from a full selection of beer and wine, including local favorites.

The store will feature the same Just Walk Out cashierless shopping experience available in other Amazon Go stores, as well as in some Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market stores.

Amazon reports fourth quarter earnings on Feb. 4.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods is No. 26 on PG's list.