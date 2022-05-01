Whole Foods Market Ditches Stressful New Year’s Resolutions

With the New Year comes resolutions, and according to a survey from Whole Foods Market and Wakefield Research, 65% of Americans agree that New Year’s resolutions put extra pressure on them at the start of the year. Many also doubt that their resolutions will be successful, giving themselves less than a 50% chance, on average, of achieving their resolutions. So Whole Foods is ditching those pressures and putting a more positive spin on attaining goals with a new virtual program. The natural and organic food retailer has launched the Resolution Renovator, an online hub that helps consumers set attainable affirmations and intentions at the start of 2022.

For the new virtual program, Whole Foods teamed up with motivators who embody positivity in three key areas – mind, body and spirit – plant-based recipe developer and well-being enthusiast Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, representing mind; Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, representing body; and motivational speaker and New York Times bestselling author Gabby Bernstein, representing spirit. Each of these wellness motivators will offer curated affirmations and intentions within the Resolution Renovator to help guide mindful living in 2022.

“At the top of the year, when many of us are setting new goals, the most important thing to remember is to root them in joy and love for yourself,” Rigsby said. “Our goal with Whole Foods Market’s Resolution Renovator is to move away from potentially stressful New Year’s resolutions in favor of motivational intentions that allow ourselves some much-needed grace.”

Until Jan. 26, consumers can visit the Whole Foods Market Resolution Renovator to receive tailored affirmations and intentions from the Wellness Motivators. Users will choose the area that they’d like to focus on this year – mind, body or spirit – and then answer a series of questions that reveal their affirmation and intention, replacing the typical New Year’s resolution.

After completing the Resolution Renovator questionnaire, consumers will be entered for a chance to win a 2022 Well-Being Bundle composed of the motivators’ top picks from Whole Foods, with 25 winners each day. The Well-Being Bundles feature three hand-selected products that each motivator uses as part of their own daily well-being journey. Three grand-prize winners will also receive an exclusive personalized video from one of the wellness motivators with an inspiring message tied to that motivator’s 2022 affirmation and intention.

Meanwhile, Whole Foods also shared its predications for what will be popular in grocery aisles this year by unveiling its Top 10 Food Trends for 2022. Buzz-less spirits, yuzu, “reducetarianism” and functional beverages made with prebiotics and botanicals were among predicted healthy food influences.

The first certified-organic national grocer, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in the United States, while its parent company, Seattle-based Amazon, is No. 2 on PG’s list.

The Whole Foods Market Resolutions Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults age 18 and over, Nov. 9-16, 2021 using an email invitation and an online survey.