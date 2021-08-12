Latest Whole Foods Market Opens in Northern California

A new Whole Foods Market store opened in Oakland, Calif., Dec. 8. The location at 5110 Telegraph Ave. reflects its surroundings in a neighborhood known for a picturesque canyon and in a region with several independent farmers and growers.

The 31,011-square-foot store in the Temescal community is designed with a natural palette and offers a variety of items sourced from Northern California producers. As with other Whole Foods stores, this site features an expansive prepared food section with cold and hot food bars, made-to-order sandwiches, pizza, sushi and a charcuterie selection spotlighting local foodstuffs. Locally-farmed and raised products are also available at the produce department, cheese counter, full-service meat counter and seafood counter, where shoppers can pick up fresh oysters from the Bodega Bay Oyster Co. or browse varieties from Northern California cheesemakers, among a plethora of other products. Likewise, the specialty food aisles are lined with many choices from nearby suppliers, in addition to offerings from Whole Foods’ national vendor partners.

As it kicks off its grand opening, this store is giving back to the community by sponsoring a free self-guided bicycling program called the Bay Area Trails Challenge and donating the use of three refrigerated vans to nonprofit organizations that provide perishable and nonperishable foods to community members in need. This month, Whole Foods will also sponsor the “12 Days of Christmas” with the Eat.Learn.Play Foundation created by Golden State Warriors basketball star Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, to combat childhood hunger, ensure access to education and enable active lifestyles.

The first certified-organic national grocer, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in the United States, while its parent company, Seattle-based Amazon, is No. 2 on PG's list.