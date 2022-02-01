KeHE Elevates Publix’s Product Selection

KeHE Distributors LLC has expanded its distribution partnership with Publix Super Markets to help the retailer elevate its product selection with an improved natural and specialty assortment.

“With a rewarding and longstanding partnership with Publix, we are delighted to increase KeHE’s distribution of natural and specialty items for Publix,” said Lisa Burke, VP of sales for Publix at Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE. “This enhanced partnership will allow us to better serve Publix and its customers with innovation and an expanded assortment.”

KeHE is one of the largest pure-play distributors of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty product retailers throughout North America.

The expanded distribution with Publix will open the distributor’s product assortment portfolio to the food retailer by providing a wider selection of offerings, particularly in categories of vitamins, supplements and body care. With the help of KeHE’s trend expertise and dedicated support, Publix will be able to satisfy the consumer demand for “what’s next” and better serve its current shoppers throughout the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions by employing KeHE’s comprehensive assortment.

To help retailers meet shopper needs more effectively, KeHE’s trend experts recently released their 2022 Macro Trend Guide featuring 10 key food and beverage market predictions. A few of the trends included alcohol-free options, on-the-go foods, local brands and ethnic cuisines.

Privately owned and operated by its more than 225,000 employees, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix has 1,281 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The grocer is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.