Publix to Offer New Job Perk

Publix Super Markets is adding a new benefit in the new year. The employee-owned Southeastern retailer will offer paid leave to workers who are new parents, according to an Associated Press report.

“Publix is committed to being a great place to work, and we frequently review our benefits to continually offer a comprehensive package to our associates," Maria Brous, the chain’s communications director, told the AP.

The benefit covers eligible part-time and full-time employees who can take paid time off following the birth or adoption of a child. In addition to the new perk, Publix offers a variety of benefits for eligible associates at a time when labor is at a premium, such as holiday cash bonuses, tuition reimbursement, and several training and mentoring opportunities, among others. Eligible employees can also get discounts on goods and services, including computers and electronics, wireless phones, security systems, vehicles, roadside assistance, hotels, cruises, movies, theme parks, jewelry, athletic shoes, books, home loans, tax preparation, and identity theft protection.

Publix, which currently employs approximately 225,000 people, continues to add to its sizable workforce. In October, the company revealed plans to hire around 30,000 employees throughout its operating area to staff its stores, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities.

Privately owned and operated by its employees, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix has 1,281 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The grocer is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.