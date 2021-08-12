Publix Moves Forward With Growth Plans for Kentucky

Shortly after revealing its entry into the Blue Grass state, Publix Super Markets Inc. has signed a lease for a second store in Kentucky.

The company plans to enter Kentucky in September. The Louisville store will be located at the northwest corner of Terra Crossing Boulevard and Old Henry Road in Jefferson County. The Terra Crossing shopping center will include a 55,702-square-foot Publix supermarket and an adjacent Publix Liquors — the first outside the state of Florida — that will sell beer, wine and spirits. The store is expected to open during the fourth quarter of 2023.

The second Kentucky store will also be in Louisville, located at the northeast corner of Ballardsville Road and Brownsboro Road. Similar in size, at 55,701 square feet, the Publix supermarket will also include an adjacent 2,800-square-foot Publix Liquors as well as a drive-thru Publix Pharmacy. The store is anticipated to open in the first quarter of 2024; a grand-opening date has not yet been determined.

“We are proud to be planting roots in Jefferson County and look forward to building lifelong relationships with our new customers,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “With two planned stores currently in development, we are excited to continue sharing our Publix culture and commitment to service with the Bluegrass State.”

Publix’s move into Kentucky will increase its operating region to eight states.

Meanwhile, for its third quarter ending Sept. 25, Publix sales increased 7.8% from the third quarter of 2020 to reach $11.9 billion, and comparable-store sales increased 6.3%, gains that could be attributed to 29 new store locations. In comparison, third- quarter sales in 2020 spiked 18.3% from Q3 2019 to reach $11.1 billion.

Privately owned and operated by its more than 225,000 employees, Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix has more than 1,280 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The grocer is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.