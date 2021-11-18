What Will Health and Wellness Look Like in 2022?

‘Tis the season for trend projections, and Natural Grocers is out with its 2022 forecast for food, nutrition and health.

In its annual list of Top 10 nutrition trends complied by a team of health and wellness pros, Natural Grocers spotlighted several notable movements:

From Lifespan to Healthspan: Defined as years of life that are healthy and free of disease, healthspan will be a focal point and supported by diet, lifestyle and supplements at every age. The year 2022 will bring an increasing awareness of healthspan, as well as an increased demand for foundational supplements like a multivitamin, B complex, magnesium, vitamins C, D, and E, lecithin, milk thistle, and lutein.

Supporting Immunity Becomes a Daily Practice: This is the second year in a row that this trend is on Natural Grocer’s list, given the wide interest in daily immune support. In the coming year, consumers will continue to give their immune systems the nutrients they needs to function optimally, including vitamin C, vitamin D, and quercetin.

Our Pets Get Healthy Too: Pet ownership skyrocketed during the pandemic, and just as people took an increased interest in supporting their health and wellness, pet owners are applying the same high standards to their pet. Expect a continued increase in demand for organic pet food and treats, foods free from common allergies and supplements that support pets' anxiety, digestion and joint health.

Women and BIPOC-Owned Health and Wellness Businesses Will Continue to Shine: This industry is growing exponentially, and with that growth, more women and BIPOC ( Black, Indigenous and People of Color) -owned businesses will bring expertise, creativity, and knowledge to the mix. Next year will see more support for business that run the gamut from supplements to body care to natural foods.

Pollution Nutrition: In 2022, many consumers will make food choices to minimize air pollution, choosing regeneratively-raised animal products and buying USDA-certified organic products as often as possible. They will also seek out foundational nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, antioxidant vitamins C and E, as well as "super nutrients" like sulfurophane, all of which have been shown to protect against the negative health effects of air pollution.

Healthy Snacking and the Rise of “Sensible Indulgences": The pandemic transformed snacking, with the rise of healthy indulgence. There will be continued rise of “sensible indulgences” in 2022, according to Natural Grocers.

We’ll Triumph Over Burnout: Many people are struggling with the emotional long-haul of living through a pandemic and consumers are learning that they can support their ability to handle stress and burnout. In the next year, demand will rise for adaptogens like rhodiola and cordyceps mushrooms, and nutrients like B1 (thiamin) and phosphatidylserine (PS) that help the body negate the harmful impact of stress.

A New Look at Metabolism: With new research showing that metabolic rates don’t decline as early in life as previously believed, there will be a paradigm shift to responsibly control metabolism. In 2022, consumers will show more interest in products and lifestyle habits that maintain metabolism by preserving muscle mass and supporting mitochondrial health. Supplements like branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), acetyl-L-carnitine, CoQ10, and alpha lipoic acid (ALA) will grow in popularity.

Virtual Wellness Is Here to Stay: The pandemic spurred virtual meetings, school, therapy and more, and even as the crisis eases, virtual wellness isn’t going away. Expect more virtual wellness services, including nutrition health coaching sessions.