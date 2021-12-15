What Shoppers of Curated Goods Wanted This Year and Will Crave in 2022

Roving grocery business Pop Up Grocer tracked trends on the horizon and in the rear-view mirror in its recently-released “2022 Food Trend Report.”

Based on customer queries and sales in its temporary locations, Pop Up Grocer identified key trends for the past year, including the clamor for products with a sweet flavor profile, refrigerated beverages and ready-to-eat foods. On a macro level, the company noted the rise in “sober curious” consumers who are interested in alcohol-free drinks, the growing demand for adaptogens like mushrooms and the elevation of package design to include more bold colors and fun imagery.

As it looks back, Pop Up Grocer also has an eye on emerging trends in the new year. On the product side, the group predicts hot sellers like ginseng or reishi caffeine alternatives, breath fresheners, globally-inspired fizzy drink flavors and nutritious pancake blends, among others. Widening its lens into the future, the grocer projects that more restaurants will introduce their own lines of packaged products and foresees more “contextual shopping,” with shoppers making choices based on manufacturers’ identifies and ethics.

When polling its “trend-setting and trend-seeking” customers, Pop Up Grocer got other insights into their shopping habits and preferences. According to the findings, 61.4% of people buy groceries mostly in store, 18.8% say they purchase groceries all in store, 15.7% say they mostly shop online and 4.1% report that they buy items all online.

Pop Up Grocer likely will make new moves of its own in 2022. Founded by former publicist Emily Schildt as a venture for smaller and artisan producers to gain exposure at retail, the traveling store has already set up temporary shop in neighborhoods in Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles and Austin, Texas. For the holidays, the startup is offering curated gift boxes for online ordering and delivery with free shipping.