Pop Up Grocer Coming to Chicago

Pop Up Grocer, which bills itself as the world’s first traveling pop-up grocery store, is making its Chicago debut on Friday, April 30 at 1555 N. Milwaukee in Wicker Park. The month-long installation will highlight a variety of innovative products for local residents to discover, among them Chicago-, women- and BIPOC-owned brands.

Having seen success in New York City, Los Angeles and Austin, the design-forward grocery store will next bring its colorful shopping baskets, curated shelves, friendly team and in-store café to the Windy City for 30 days. Pop Up Grocer offers an environment that still feels like a grocery store, complete with products, shelves and refrigerators, but with a sense of curiosity. It carries hundreds of products across the food, beverage, home, pet, and body care categories. Two newly launched categories for the concept will be featured in Chicago: baking mixes and non-alcoholic beverages. According to the retailer, its “robust selection features 100% interesting, 100% natural, majority plant-based and sugar-conscious choices.”

Additionally, Michelin-Starred Elske is Pop Up Grocer’s exclusive café partner, offering a daily selection of cookies and exclusive baked goods such as sweet and savory kringles and Danish rugbrød.

The Chicago store will showcase a diverse offering of more than 400 products, including local brands Ayo, Lil Bucks, Sacred Serve, Simple Mills and Tomato Bliss; brands that are exclusively available online, like Magic Spoon, Snow Days and The Caker; and recently introduced brands BelliWelli, Loca and Moonshot. Pop Up Grocer gives 5% of in-store sales from each of its locations to one emerging consumer packaged goods brand.

“We select our pop-up locations at the point where demand from our community and demand from our participating brands meet,” noted Emily Schildt, founder of New York-based Pop Up Grocer. “Chicago has come as a consistent request from both ever since we launched two years ago, and we are thrilled to bring our best product assortment yet to a city known for its love and appreciation of food, creativity and art.”

Pop Up Grocer will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 30.