Advertisement
04/07/2021

Pop Up Grocer Coming to Chicago

Traveling retail concept debuts in Wicker Park on April 30
Bridget Goldschmidt
Managing Editor
Bridget Goldschmidt profile picture
Pop Up Grocer Coming to Chicago
Pop Up Grocer offers an environment that still feels like a grocery store, complete with products, shelves and refrigerators, but with a sense of curiosity. Credit: Anna Beeke

Pop Up Grocer, which bills itself as the world’s first traveling pop-up grocery store, is making its Chicago debut on Friday, April 30 at 1555 N. Milwaukee in Wicker Park. The month-long installation will highlight a variety of innovative products for local residents to discover, among them Chicago-, women- and BIPOC-owned brands.

Having seen success in New York City, Los Angeles and Austin, the design-forward grocery store will next bring its colorful shopping baskets, curated shelves, friendly team and in-store café to the Windy City for 30 days. Pop Up Grocer offers an environment that still feels like a grocery store, complete with products, shelves and refrigerators, but with a sense of curiosity. It carries hundreds of products across the food, beverage, home, pet, and body care categories. Two newly launched categories for the concept will be featured in Chicago: baking mixes and non-alcoholic beverages. According to the retailer, its “robust selection features 100% interesting, 100% natural, majority plant-based and sugar-conscious choices.”

Additionally, Michelin-Starred Elske is Pop Up Grocer’s exclusive café partner, offering a daily selection of cookies and exclusive baked goods such as sweet and savory kringles and Danish rugbrød.

The Chicago store will showcase a diverse offering of more than 400 products, including local brands Ayo, Lil Bucks, Sacred Serve, Simple Mills and Tomato Bliss; brands that are exclusively available online, like Magic Spoon, Snow Days and The Caker; and recently introduced brands BelliWelli, Loca and Moonshot. Pop Up Grocer gives 5% of in-store sales from each of its locations to one emerging consumer packaged goods brand.

“We select our pop-up locations at the point where demand from our community and demand from our participating brands meet,” noted Emily Schildt, founder of New York-based Pop Up Grocer. “Chicago has come as a consistent request from both ever since we launched two years ago, and we are thrilled to bring our best product assortment yet to a city known for its love and appreciation of food, creativity and art.”

Pop Up Grocer will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 30. 

Also Worth Reading

Ayo Foods

Frozen meals bring West African cuisine to U.S. market

7-Eleven Opens Up Shop in a Dallas Medical Center

Food Retailers Open Hospital Pop-Up Stores

7-Eleven opens up shop in a Dallas medical center

Aramark Brings Pop-Up Groceries to Hospitals

Aramark Brings Pop-Up Groceries to Hospitals

The temporary stores have gained traction during the pandemic

KeHE Salutes ‘Conscious’ Brands CARETrade Program

KeHE Salutes ‘Conscious’ Brands

Distributor names 2021 class of CAREtrade partners

You May Also Like

Advertisement