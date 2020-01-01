Meaning “joy” in Yoruba, Black-owned Ayo Foods, an authentic line of West African-inspired cuisine developed from family recipes, offers nutrient-dense, flavor-infused frozen meals in a convenient format that, according to the company, will appeal not only to West African Millennials, but also to the growing number of “ethnic explorers” of any background. Initial offerings in the sustainably sourced line are Cassava Leaf Soup, made from slow-cooked ground cassava leaves, chicken and spices; Jollof Rice, long-grain rice spiced and stewed in a flavorful tomato broth with roasted red peppers and onions; and Egusi Seed Soup, consisting of ground melon seeds, fresh peppers, onions and spinach slow-cooked into a savory stew. The suggested retail price for an 8-ounce box of any of the items from Ayo Foods is $5.99.