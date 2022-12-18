What Grocers Should Expect From the Red Meat Sector

For products that have been considered commodities for decades, it’s all about the specifics for beef and pork right now. From down-to-the-farm origin details to the best price points to tailored instructions, consumers want the goods on red meats offered by brands and grocers.

The nature of the current retail environment is driving these and other demands for beef and pork, which are also invariably affected by livestock supplies. A 2022 IBM report concludes that “consumers want it all,” and notes that purpose-driven consumers who choose products and brands based on how well they align with their values represent the largest segment of consumers.

Other recent research from FMI — The Food Industry Association and NielsenIQ shows that 80% of shoppers want at least one other indicator beyond ingredients and nutrition information, like certification and claims, allergen information, and values-based details like animal welfare, fair trade and labor practices. Also, in today’s economy, shoppers want to arm themselves with price information to get the best deal possible.

The market for beef and pork, at least in the near term, reflects shoppers’ appetite for specifics.

Sourcing and Storytelling

As 2023 approaches, one can expect the trend of storytelling to continue with beef and pork products. That trend began a few years ago, when protein companies added more details about farmers and ranchers on their websites, social media platforms and even on packaging.

Kent Harrison, VP, marketing and premium programs at Springdale, Ark.-based Tyson Foods, confirms that such information resonates with shoppers, especially when it comes to sustainability.

“We know that our independent ranchers and farmers view the land and their cattle/hogs as so much more than just a business — it’s their livelihood, their heritage and their legacy for future generations,” notes Harrison. “It’s our role as a brand to champion American agriculture, and to do so we must increase transparency in our animal welfare practices and sustainability efforts with shoppers. These are topics that consumers care about and influence their purchasing decisions.”

Other beef processors and brands are emphasizing sustainability as they share information with consumers. “Beef producers and brands must consider consumers’ perceptions of sustainability,” asserts Jim Rogers, SVP of sales at Arkansas City, Kan.-based Creekstone Farms Premium Beef. “On an aided basis, almost half of meat eaters assume sustainably raised meat addresses antibiotic/hormone and animal welfare topics. At Creekstone Farms, all cattle can be traced to their ranch of origin, and our team has invested in telling the stories of our cattle producers to help consumers understand where their food comes from.”

In addition to connecting shoppers with producers, meat processors and their retail partners are expanding their portfolios to include products from additional or different sources. Niman Ranch, of Westminster, Colo., for example, recently introduced a USDA-graded 100% grass-fed and -finished beef program, and is touting the products’ sustainability and taste benefits.

The new grass-fed beef is raised by independent family ranchers without antibiotics or hormones and is 100% Certified Humane, an ASPCA-approved third-party animal welfare certification, according to Niman Ranch.