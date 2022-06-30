What Drives C-Store Customer Behavior?

When it comes to shopping at convenience stores, consumers are increasingly demanding mobile ordering, drive-thru and curbside pickup as they equate them more and more with fast food restaurants, according to customer arrival platform Bluedot. The company’s benchmark study also explored how consumers think about c-stores and gas stations and what drives their behavior, preferences and loyalty.

Bluedot’s inaugural “Convenience Experience Report” is based on a survey of 1,570 U.S. consumers, and found that 59% of respondents consider purchasing a meal from a convenience store when looking for fast food. Some 61% say they would visit c-stores more often if they had curbside pickup, drive-thru or mobile ordering options.

"The data supports what industry leaders have been saying for some time – c-stores are now competing head to head with QSRs. Clearly, the investments c-store brands have been making into foodservice initiatives are paying off," said Emil Davityan, Bluedot co-founder and CEO. "The data also strongly signals that there's an opportunity for gas and c-store brands to do much more with loyalty programs and mobile strategies to boost retention, especially if discounts are determining consumer preferences and habits. It's another page out of the restaurant industry's playbook that could really level the playing field."

Consumers are lukewarm toward lines, the report found, with about half of respondents saying they’ll leave a c-store if there are one or two people in line at the register. Further, one in three will drive away from the pump if there's just one car ahead of them.

Additionally, when making a gas stop, seven in 10 respondents enter the convenience store, and of those, 77% enter sometimes while 23% enter every time. Electric vehicle charging stations could be a future draw for c-stores, with 74% of electric vehicle owners expressing a desire to charge next to one.

Unsurprisingly, gas prices and discounts are major drivers in choosing where consumers fill their tanks. Discounts ranked as the top reason why consumers download and keep c-store and gas station apps, though 54% assume they have to sign up for a credit card to receive gas discounts. Some 76% of consumers would join a gas loyalty program if joining was free and provided discounts and deals on gas.