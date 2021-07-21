Wellness Day Returns to Walmart

Walmart is enabling customers to take charge of their health on Walmart Wellness Day taking place at pharmacies nationwide on Saturday, July 24, during which free health screenings and wellness resources will be available, along with affordably priced immunizations, in one location. Walmart Wellness Day aims to offer shoppers the opportunity to take preventive health measures they may have neglected over the past year, especially with many gearing up for in-person work and school this fall.

“At least 41% of Americans delayed care during the pandemic, according to the CDC, and that can lead to negative health impacts in the future,” noted Dr. Cheryl Pegus, EVP, Walmart Health & Wellness. “We want to make it simple for our customers to prioritize their health and catch up on preventive care by offering convenient health resources where they’re already shopping for groceries and back-to-school items. We are especially focused on reaching customers in underserved communities who may have limited options for health care in their community, outside our pharmacies. This is a day for the entire family, and we’ll be offering screenings and services for all ages.”

More than 4,700 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Wellness Day events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time on July 24. Select stores will also feature mobile wellness units. The events will provide the following health resources, administered by the retailer’s qualified pharmacy team: free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations); educational health resources and consultations with the pharmacy team; affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus and whooping cough; and free COVID-19 vaccines.

Those who receive their vaccination at Walmart and Sam’s Club can now get a free digital version of their vaccination record, which individuals can print, save on a device or share with third-party apps.

Walmart pharmacies have been hosting Walmart Wellness Days since 2014 and in that time have administered more than 4.75 million free health screenings for customers. The quarterly wellness events were held virtually during the pandemic, but will now be back in person for the first time since January 2020.

Walmart Wellness Day is one of many events offered by Walmart nationwide as part of its Mobile Wellness program, which rolled out in March to expand the company’s health-and-wellness efforts in communities. The program aims to spur education and awareness of Walmart’s wellness services, as well as promoting products from program sponsors Clorox, Kleenex and GSK.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam’s Club ranks No. 9 on the list.