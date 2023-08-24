Weis Markets Saves Energy Costs With Duct-Sealing Tech

Weis Markets is working with Sona Energy Solutions on the implementation of duct-sealing technology from Dayton, Ohio-based Aeroseal to increase the regional grocer’s energy efficiency and improve indoor air quality. The partnership began as a single-store pilot in 2022, with expansion to additional sites this year and further expansion planned for 2024, a Sona Energy spokeswoman told Progressive Grocer.

“With Weis Markets having one of the most forward-thinking energy teams of our big-box grocery customers, they understood the value of Aeroseal’s patented technology,” noted Dan Cohen, principal of Chelmsford, Mass.-based Sona Energy. “Together, we were able to achieve significant energy savings and extend the life of their HVAC equipment. Most importantly for our customer, Weis was able to implement a one-time, long-lasting [energy conservation measure] that they didn’t know was present with existing HVAC equipment.”

Small leaks in HVAC cooling and ventilation can be present from the time that the system is installed or develop as ductwork ages. Such leaks are often difficult to identify and access, and can lead to performance issues in commercial HVAC systems, with up to 40% of conditioned airescaping.

Using Aeroseal to fix its system leakage enabled Weis Markets to address issues of wasted energy and lower its maintenance costs while improving the shopping experience. The grocer could work with its current HVAC system without disrupting store operations or existing infrastructure.

“Because we are approaching completion of our systematic rollout of LED lighting in our fleet of grocery stores, we were looking for other energy conservation measures,” noted Dustin Herner, Weis Markets’ energy and sustainability manager. “Sona Energy worked with us to introduce new technology, discuss process change, and demonstrated how these elements relate to our core business.”

Once the HVAC sealing was done, Weis Markets’ stores and facilities boosted airflow efficiency, which resulted in decreased fan speed and reduced electricity use and fuel consumption. These results included a leakage reduction of 20.5% and a $5,000 annual energy cost reduction.

In 2023, Weis Markets expanded the Aeroseal pilot with Sona Energy from one store near the grocer’s company headquarters to three locations and intends to implement Aeroseal’s solution in more stores throughout its Mid-Atlantic footprint next year.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its 2023 Top Regionals.