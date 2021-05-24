Advertisement
05/24/2021

Weis Markets Names VP of Supply Chain & Logistics

Terry Wallace has worked at grocer for more than 2 decades
Terry Wallace

Weis Markets has promoted Terry Wallace to the role of VP of supply chain and logistics. In this position, Wallace oversees all of the company’s supply chain and distribution activities at its 1.3 million-square-foot distribution center in Milton, Pa. He reports to COO Kurt Schertle.

Before his promotion, Wallace was director of procurement. Over the course of his 21-year career at Weis Markets, he has held increasingly senior distribution and procurement positions. 

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

