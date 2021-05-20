Weis Markets Opens 2 New Stores

Weis Markets has opened two new stores in Lehigh Valley, Pa., welcoming shoppers in Bethlehem and Lower Macungie.

The 63,000-square-foot Bethlehem store, located in the Westgate Mall in the space previously occupied by Bon-Ton, opened to the public on May 13 and is almost twice the size of the Weis Markets store it replaced, which was also located in the mall. The 68,000-square-foot Lower Macungie store, at 3440 Grandview Drive at the corner of Route 100 and Gehman Road, opened to the public on May 20 and is considerably larger than the location across Route 100 that it replaced.

Both locations offer beer-wine cafés, fuel centers, pharmacies, sushi prepared in-store, new meal solution centers, greater variety in the natural and organic sections, improved parking and accessibility, and such environmentally friendly solutions as a CO 2 refrigeration system and LED lighting throughout. Additionally, the space and positioning of the Lower Macungie store will allow for a pharmacy drive-through, a seating area with beer on tap in the café, and a covered pickup area for Weis 2 Go online orders.

Lehigh Valley shoppers can also take advantage of Weis Markets’ Low, Low Prices program, which since it began in 2019 has lowered prices on more than 7,000 grocery and produce items to offer the lowest everyday price in the market.

“We are proud to make a significant investment in the Lehigh Valley, a growing region where we operate 14 stores,” noted Jonathan Weis, Weis Markets’ chairman, president and CEO. “Our new stores offer customers in Bethlehem and Lower Macungie more amenities, a broader range of products and increased convenience, along with the strong everyday values that customers expect from Weis Markets. We are grateful for the local support for our project and look forward to continuing to serve the growing Bethlehem and Lower Macungie communities.”

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.