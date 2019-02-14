Weis Markets COO to Keynote NFRA Executive Conference

Weis Markets COO Kurt Schertle will deliver the retailer keynote address at the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association’s (NFRA) 27th annual Executive Conference, scheduled for April 8-10 at the Tempe Mission Palms Hotel & Conference Center, in Tempe, Ariz.

Schertle’s address will start off the agenda on Tuesday, April 9, followed by a lineup of interactive speaker presentations: Jackie Lewis, of Cleveland Research Co., speaking the current U.S. retail landscape. Additionally, Google’s Zach Kahn will explain how the CPG industry is excelling in digital marketing; IRI’s Chris von der Linden will examine frozen and refrigerated purchase drivers by generation; Mintel’s Lynn Dornblaser will talk about global food and drink trends; Dr. John Stanton, of St. Joseph’s University, will discuss generational differences in the workplace; and Cadent Consulting Group’s Ken Harris will discuss the next wave of commerce, including blockchain, click-and-collect and last-mile logistics. A networking reception will also take place that evening.

The conference opens at 12:00 noon on Monday, April 8 with the optional Greater Penguin Open Golf Tournament or NFRA Fishing Tournament, with a welcome reception in the evening. On Wednesday, April 10, the conference ends by 9:00 a.m., after breakfast and a final informational session, for which Harris returns to help attendees pinpoint key takeaways and areas of action for their own businesses.

To maintain the informal atmosphere that fosters group discussion and more personal interaction, the conference is limited to 150 attendees. Those interested in attending can register online.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 204 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia, and is No. 27 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

A nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry, Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA sponsors March National Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties promotion, as well as educational outreach programs. The organization holds the annual National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Convention in October.