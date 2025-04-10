Wegmans Unveils Enhanced Website, App

Wegmans has improved its e-commerce experience on its website and mobile app.
Wegmans Food Markets Inc. has introduced a new and improved Wegmans.com website and mobile app, both of which are designed to offer a personalized digital shopping experience for customers. The grocer says the digital assets employ new functionality and AI to create a superior omnichannel environment.
“Whether shopping with us online or in store, we know customers are looking for digital tools that can help make their shopping and meal planning experience faster, easier, and more inspiring,” said Erica Tickle, VP of marketing and digital growth. “That’s what we’re delivering with our new app and site. We’ve made enhancements to the features our customers love, added new functionality, and are harnessing the power of AI to create a single customer experience that blends the best of both in-store and online shopping.”
New features of the website and app include:
- Improved search – AI-powered search and product recommendations provide better results and prioritize customers’ frequently purchased items.
- List-building enhancements – The new Get It tab shows items left to shop, while the Got It tab shows what’s been checked off. Customers can now edit and filter their My Items, add custom items, and save, share, and print lists.
- Faster shopping – In-store shopping lists are sorted based on the selected store’s layout and include enhanced aisle locations. The app automatically switches users to the store they are in.
- Digital coupons – $500+ exclusive savings every year on food, health and wellness, and everyday essentials from Wegmans and other brands.
- Help with meals – Customers can now import recipes from anywhere, make and save modifications, scale recipes as needed, and add ingredients to their list. The cook mode takes customers through their recipe with step-by-step instructions and integrated timers.