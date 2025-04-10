Wegmans Unveils Enhanced Website, App

Wegmans has improved its e-commerce experience on its website and mobile app.

Wegmans Food Markets Inc. has introduced a new and improved Wegmans.com website and mobile app, both of which are designed to offer a personalized digital shopping experience for customers. The grocer says the digital assets employ new functionality and AI to create a superior omnichannel environment.

“Whether shopping with us online or in store, we know customers are looking for digital tools that can help make their shopping and meal planning experience faster, easier, and more inspiring,” said Erica Tickle, VP of marketing and digital growth. “That’s what we’re delivering with our new app and site. We’ve made enhancements to the features our customers love, added new functionality, and are harnessing the power of AI to create a single customer experience that blends the best of both in-store and online shopping.”

New features of the website and app include: