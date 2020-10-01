Wegmans Kicks Off 2020 With a Digital Makeover

Wegmans Food Markets is starting the new year with a techie bang by revamping its website and app.

The Rochester, N.Y.-based grocer sent an email to shoppers on Friday saying that the company is "putting the finishing touches" on an updated and redesigned wegmans.com and Wegmans App. Some of the changes coming to the website and app include:

- Shoppers will be able to see digital coupons as they build a personalized shopping list.

- Shoppers will get more personalized search results on both platforms.

- Both wegmans.com and the retailer's app will offer options for curbside pickup or delivery.

The retailer says in the email that the current website and app platforms will be temporarily unavailable on Jan. 13 but "will be back up on Tuesday the 14th."

Wegmans has been making many techie moves lately as it looks to stay ahead of consumers' shopping behaviors.

Late last year, Wegmans launched Wegmans SCAN, a free mobile app customers can use to scan and bag their groceries while they shop. The app tracks a running total for the order, so consumers know how much they’re spending, and automatically applies any available coupons or discounts. When customers finish their shopping, they simply walk up to a kiosk or register to pay.

And in April Wegmans teamed up with DoorDash for delivery of the supermarket chain’s restaurant-quality meals available through the Wegmans Meals 2GO app. Customers can order Wegmans Meals 2GO meals for lunch, dinner or anytime to be delivered via DoorDash within a roughly 5-mile radius of participating stores. Delivery is available for orders of $20 or more, with diners able to choose among sushi, pizza, wings, subs, salads, soups, Asian fare, ready-to-heat meals, desserts and beverages.