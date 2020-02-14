Press enter to search
Wegmans' Brooklyn Store Offers Grocery Delivery to Manhattan

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 02/14/2020

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 02/14/2020
Wegmans’ Brooklyn Store Offers Grocery Delivery to Manhattan
The opening of Wegmans' first store in Brooklyn, N.Y., last October drew large crowds

Four months after opening in Brooklyn, N.Y., Wegmans Food Markets has begun delivering groceries to Manhattan residents, in partnership with Instacart.

“Expanding delivery into Manhattan has been on our radar since opening our Brooklyn store,” explained Erica Tickle, director of ecommerce for Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans. “We’ve heard from customers this would make life easier for them, and with major investments in ecommerce like our new website and app, the timing couldn’t be better to make ordering favorite Wegmans brand products and fresh foods available for delivery to Manhattan.”

Manhattan customers can visit the overhauled site or the app to shop for groceries, which can be delivered to all ZIP codes on the island. Because of the longer drive times, delivery to Manhattan addresses often requires longer delivery windows – between two and five hours.

“In partnership with Instacart, we’ve seen tremendous growth and success with our online grocery shopping and delivery services,” noted Tickle. “It represents a growing percentage of our sales, and with larger delivery radiuses, we’re able to reach more customers in New York, and other markets where traffic and transportation prohibit customers from coming to us.”

Customers can also shop Wegmans at Instacart.wegmans.com or the grocery service’s app.

“By expanding our partnership to enable delivery from the Wegmans Brooklyn location into Manhattan, we’re giving New Yorkers a convenient new way to get the groceries and household essentials they need from the grocer they love,” said Andrew Nodes, VP of retail at San Francisco-based Instacart. “The Brooklyn store opening was a big moment for New Yorkers, especially to those who have been shopping at Wegmans outside of the city for generations. At Instacart, we’re proud to offer busy people and families a new way to get their Wegmans store favorites, delivered directly to their door across New York City.”

Wegmans delivery starts at $3.99 – it's free for Instacart Express members – on orders of $35 and up. For delivery, the grocer increases the prices of items ordered to cover the cost of Instacart shopping services.

Family-owned Wegmans is a 101-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina. The company is No. 16 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

