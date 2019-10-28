Press enter to search
Gallery: Wegmans Opens in Brooklyn, N.Y.

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 10/28/2019
Wegmans' latest store, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

It seemed that most of Brooklyn – along with other parts of the metro area – was on hand to welcome the new Wegmans store in the borough, the grocer’s first within New York City limits, on its opening day on Oct. 27. It's within the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Flushing Avenue in the Admirals Row development. The 74,000-square-foot location, first announced in 2015, offers a second-floor mezzanine with seating for nearly 100 at the in-store market café, and a bar serving food, wine, beer and spirits. Staffed by about 500 employees, including 150 full-timers, with the majority hired locally, the store was designed to have a European open-air market look and feel, and it provides such items as thousands of organic options and restaurant-quality prepared foods. Following is a look at some of the scenes on opening day at the Brooklyn Wegmans:

Outdoor seating area
Bars offer meal options for a range of preferences
The Burger Bar, with a glimpse of the upstairs mezzanine dining area
Hot chicken to go
Shoppers checking out shrimp items
Chef's Case
Hot case offerings
Produce
Floral
Bakery
Center store
Checkout

