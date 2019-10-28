Gallery: Wegmans Opens in Brooklyn, N.Y.

It seemed that most of Brooklyn – along with other parts of the metro area – was on hand to welcome the new Wegmans store in the borough, the grocer’s first within New York City limits, on its opening day on Oct. 27. It's within the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Flushing Avenue in the Admirals Row development. The 74,000-square-foot location, first announced in 2015, offers a second-floor mezzanine with seating for nearly 100 at the in-store market café, and a bar serving food, wine, beer and spirits. Staffed by about 500 employees, including 150 full-timers, with the majority hired locally, the store was designed to have a European open-air market look and feel, and it provides such items as thousands of organic options and restaurant-quality prepared foods. Following is a look at some of the scenes on opening day at the Brooklyn Wegmans: