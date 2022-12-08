Weee! Hires Chief Merchandising Officer

Fast-growing ethnic e-grocer Weee! has brought aboard retail veteran John Burry as the company’s chief merchandising officer. Burry brings a wealth of experience building innovative brands, products and services that will help Weee! expand its immersive social shopping experience.

During his more than 20 years with one of the world’s largest food retailers, U.K.-based Tesco PLC, Burry held a number of roles across merchandising, marketing and general management. In 2013, he became global director of innovation and futures at Tesco, leading the development of innovation networks focused on shifts in customer behavior and related technology. Before that, he helped develop the grocer’s retail businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States, where he was chief commercial officer and chief customer officer. Since his time at Tesco, he has advised a wide range of brands, private-equity and venture funds, and early-stage businesses on acquisition, growth and general strategy. At Weee!, Burry will head an in-house team bringing the e-grocer’s brand vision to life.

“We are excited to have John join the Weee! team as we revolutionize the e-grocery experience while meeting the massively underserved needs of ethnic communities throughout the U.S.,” said Weee! CEO Larry Liu. “His experience blending the capabilities of one of the world’s largest retailers with his entrepreneurial mindset will be an invaluable asset as we look ahead to future growth.”

“I’m excited to be joining Weee! at such an important time,” noted Burry. “Larry and the team have built a very special business, with a uniquely differentiated product assortment. I’m looking forward to working with the team here and all of our vendors to unleash our full potential. Great products, coupled with a high level of customer insight and a strong technology platform gives me real confidence about what can be achieved over the next few years.”

Weee! is the only platform of its kind to offer a customized experience across various cultures and cuisines, among them Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Filipino and Mexican. Customers can shop for more than 15,000 fresh and shelf-stable items ranging from essentials to highly seasonal merchandise, with new products added each week nationwide. Burry will play a key role in the further development and execution of the Weee! experience.

Fremont, Calif.-based Weee! delivers more than 10,000 locally sourced and hard-to-find goods from around the globe directly to customers. Since its inception, the company has received $800 million-plus in funding.