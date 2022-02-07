Weee! Hires Acclaimed Filmmaker as Chief Creative Officer

Weee! is tapping the film industry to help grow its brand. The ethnic e-grocer has hired acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu as its chief creative officer, enhancing the platform's immersive and social shopping experience.

Known for box office hits such as "Crazy Rich Asians" and "In the Heights," Chu will bring his passion for storytelling and celebration of culture to the rapidly growing brand. He will play a leadership role in the development and execution of the Weee! experience, overseeing an in-house creative team that brings the brand to life. A lifelong foodie himself, Chu grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, where his family owns and operates a celebrated Chinese restaurant, Chef Chu's.

"Food has always played an integral role in my life, and that has translated into my film career, where food is a centerpiece in exploring culture," said Chu. "This role is the next step in that trajectory as Weee! enables everyone to actually experience food and cultural traditions in their own lives, not just on screen. I am incredibly excited about joining Weee! and the endless possibilities to share these experiences."

"Our mission at Weee! is to build a transformative food retail business that challenges the world to taste life to the fullest," said Larry Liu, CEO and founder of Fremont, Calif.-based Weee! "We look forward to working with Jon on bringing these stories to life and showcasing the beauty of food, culture and community."

Weee! offers customers a personalized experience across different ethnic cuisines, including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Filipino and Latin American. Customers can shop for more than 10,000 fresh and shelf-stable items ranging from essentials to highly seasonal merchandise, with more than 500 new products added per week nationwide. Weee! is available in six languages: English, Chinese (simplified and traditional), Spanish, Japanese, Vietnamese and Korean. The e-grocer also partners with more than 1,000 restaurants to offer additional authentic food-at-home options. In March 2021, the fast-growing company raised $315 million in Series D funding.