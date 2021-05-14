Ethnic E-Grocer Hires Direct-to-Consumer Marketing Vet

Weee!, which bills itself as the largest and fastest-growing ethnic e-grocer in the United States, has brought aboard Guillaume McIntyre as VP of marketing to ramp up customer adoption and engage the broader Asian and Hispanic communities with cutting-edge personalization and social commerce offerings.

McIntyre comes to the company as the e-grocer continues to see 700% year-over-year growth, and on the heels of its $315 million Series D funding last month to expand its fresh grocery service regions and product categories. To date, Weee! has received more than $415 million in funding from Arena Holdings, Blackstone, DST Global, Goodwater Capital, iFly.vc, Lightspeed Ventures, Tiger Global, VMG and XVC.

McIntyre helped build Netflix's presence in Latin America by spearheading digital marketing initiatives, leading significant expansion for the company and creating a foundation for growth in the region. He co-founded direct-to-consumer start-up Pique Tea before joining Instacart to beef up its acquisition marketing team and aided in the company’s impressive growth. McIntyre was also VP of marketing at The Information, in which capacity he oversaw its consumer business and grew annual revenue to an all-time high.

Despite recent pandemic-driven gains, grocery is the lowest-penetrated retail segment in e-commerce, and the grocery market for ethnic customers is expected to surpass $464 billion by 2030. Of these, Asian and Hispanic populations in the United States are the fastest-growing. Weee! focuses on these groups specifically across 14 key regions coast to coast, with plans to expand to 30 cities in North America by 2024.

“The future of e-tailing will be multiethnic and multicultural, with Asian and Hispanic populations as the two fastest-growing segments,” asserted Larry Liu, founder and CEO of Fremont, California-based Weee! “Guillaume’s consumer marketing track record and dynamic understanding of ethnic shoppers will be essential to our ability to meet the unique needs of these underserved communities rapidly and at scale.”

McIntyre is the latest executive to join Weee!’s leadership team, following Ankur Shah, who joined as CFO and chief strategy officer, and the appointment of Thomas Jeon as general counsel.

Founded in 2015, Weee! offers convenient and affordable access to specialty products and everyday essentials, priced lower than or comparable to offline stores. No subscription is required to shop, and next-day delivery is free with a low order minimum. To improve the shopping experience, the company leverages social e-commerce and proprietary forecasting technology.