Flavors of the World: Trend Watch

Powered by Social Media

Historically, shoppers explored new cuisines at restaurants or when traveling, or they may have discovered interesting new flavors in the aisles of local grocers that infused their assortments with niche items. However, with COVID-19 restricting activities, hordes of consumers have turned to social media for their culinary education. Seeking to savor new flavors at home, they’re viewing virtual cooking classes, influencers’ product picks, and online recipes and articles.

“Social media is the largest influencer today, and that has only increased during the pandemic,” asserts Sydney Cromwell, marketing analyst at the Taste & Wellbeing division of Givaudan. “Consumers are tired of home recipes and see ethnic cuisine as adventurous. They want cuisine experiences that previously may have come through travel. Now, experiences are achieved through ‘virtual travel.’ They learn about trends, [and] then buy products in pursuit of that international food experience. Restaurants used to lead this, but COVID has stifled that a lot.”

Consumers who follow chefs and influencers are extremely loyal. “There’s influencers with millions of followers who love to cook and experiment,” affirms Phil Kafarakis, former president of the SFA and senior adviser to boards, CEOs and government organizations.

The good news for retailers is that shoppers educated about new ingredients and flavors will often pay more for exotic ingredients than less adventurous shoppers will.

“Before, specialty products weren’t options because ingredients weren’t as accessible and people wanted to pay less,” explains Christophe Desplas, trade commissioner of Chile and director of ProChile, in New York. “This tendency [toward specialty ingredients] has accelerated with the COVID crisis.”

Centuries of Italian Cheesemaking

In regional cuisine, tradition plays a significant role and food preparation practices can stretch back centuries. They’re tied to what’s raised or grown in an area, as well as to denizens’ lifestyles, and, in some cases, historical events. Hence, consumers feel that they’re consuming far more than food. “They now see food as culture,” says Laspina.

Regionality is particularly important in Italy, which wasn’t unified until the 19th century. In addition to local olive oils, shoppers are interested in local parmesan cheeses, preserves and other items. There’s also a demand for gourmet pastas made from ancient grains.

“Consumers now understand it’s not just parmesan; it’s centuries of cheese-making,” notes Laspina. Preserves, he adds, come from Rome, Sicily and Tuscany. “They’re not mass-produced,” he emphasizes. “They’re specific foods from specific people.” U.S. Italian food imports, he points out, totaled $3.2 billion in 2020.

DeCicco & Sons, a Pelham, N.Y.-based specialty chain, focuses on Italian foods such as whole and crushed Calabrian chiles. Packed in oil, these hot peppers, which can be used in sauces and pastes, are from the eponymous Italian city from which the DeCicco family hails. “Much of Calabrian cuisine features them,” says Joseph DeCicco Jr., partner/head of purchasing. “They’re made in a historical way. People care where an ingredient comes from. These ingredients have stood the test of time. That’s what people want.”

The peppers are merchandised with Italian condiments and antipastos. In DeCicco’s deli department, they’re a suggested sandwich ingredient. The grocer is also using social media to educate consumers on the peppers’ uses.

Other retailers are tapping into this regional trend via private label: Trader Joe’s offers Calabrian chile tomato dumpling soup; Target has introduced a tomato, garlic and Calabrian chile spread under its Good & Gather label; Whole Foods Market has rolled out Calabrian chile pepper and extra-virgin olive oil; and Wegmans Food Markets carries Calabrian chile-flavored spicy marinara sauce under the Mezzetta brand.

Boba and Fresh Ramen

Like Italian food, Asian cuisine has long been popular in the United States. Consumers’ interpretation has moved way beyond the local Chinese takeout, however. Whether cooking at home or buying prepared entrées, shoppers want everything from traditional fruits and spices to condiments and specific rice varieties.

“When people thought about Asian food, it was often [Americanized] orange chicken or Panda Express,” recounts Taiwan-born Melissa Lee, chief entertainment officer at Framingham, Mass.-based Cooking BeautifuLee, an educational lifestyle brand that offers live and virtual Asian cooking lessons and events. “Now, they want to know about the food, culture and what people in a specific region enjoy. They’re open to more flavor profiles.”

Wegmans offers many authentic products, according to Lee. “The Asian aisle is very specific,” she adds. “Choices include locally produced fresh ramen, frozen coconut chicken and miso broths, Thai rice noodles, various curries, sushi vinegar, and seasoned rice vinegar.”

Also getting attention are dark (for meats and stews) and light (vegetarian and lighter fare) soy sauces, notes Lee, along with sushi rice, goma (a type of sesame seed), boldly flavored Chinese chives and yuzu. Used to flavor Japanese food, yuzu is a tart, fragrant fruit. “It’s like [a cross between] a lime and a grapefruit, and it boosts flavor profiles,” explains Kafarakis, the former head of SFA. “Everyone wants a multisensory experience.”

In desserts, Asian ice creams are trendy, including mochi (a Japanese invention containing rice flour) and an ice cream that combines Taiwanese boba (used in “bubble tea”) with chewy tapioca pearls. Costco is offering traditional mochi, while Trader Joe’s features Asian-inspired mochi cake mix and spicy mochi rice nuggets.