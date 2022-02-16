Weee! Grows Team With Retail, E-commerce Expertise

Ethnic e-grocer Weee! continues to build a strong leadership team to meet the growing demands of its customers nationwide. The company has appointed board members James McCann and Vivek Subramanian, and SVP of Engineering Rudy Darmawan.

"Weee!'s recent appointments bring a depth of experience in grocery, retail and e-commerce to our leadership bench and our board of directors," said Larry Liu, CEO and founder of Weee! "We are at a pivotal moment in the transformation of how ethnic consumers purchase food, celebrate traditions and experience culture. Weee! is leading that transformation, and I'm thrilled to see what these leaders will bring as we continue to innovate, grow and scale."

McCann is an industry veteran and current CEO and founder of Boston-based Food Retail Ventures, which invests in early-stage food and retail technology companies. Prior to founding Food Retail Ventures, McCann held in C-level roles for more than 15 years at such well-known grocery brands as Ahold Delhaize, Carrefour and Tesco.

Subramanian is partner and chief product officer at Burlingame, Calif.-based Goodwater Capital, which seeks to empower exceptional entrepreneurs who are changing the world. Subramanian also held senior leadership roles at e-commerce company Coupang and computer software company CalmSea Inc. (later acquired by Coupang).

Coming on board as Weee!'s first SVP of engineering, Darmawan brings more than 20 years of experience in computer networking, supply chain and e-commerce fulfillment to the company. Before joining Weee!, Darmawan held senior roles at e-commerce brands such as Coupang, Amazon and Anko Retail Inc.

These appointments come on the heels of Weee!’s recent hire of acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu as chief creative officer. As part of his responsibilities, Chu will enhance the platform's immersive and social shopping experience. Other recent appointments include veteran executives from companies such as Grocery Outlet, Tesla and Walmart.

Founded in 2015 and based in Fremont, Calif., Weee! is an Asian and Hispanic e-grocer that delivers more than 10,000 locally sourced and hard-to-find goods from around the globe directly to customers. The company leverages social e-commerce and proprietary forecasting technology to redefine online grocery shopping. Since its inception, Weee! has received more than $400 million in funding from Arena Holdings, Blackstone, DST Global, Goodwater Capital, iFly.vc, Lightspeed Ventures, Tiger Global, VMG and XVC.