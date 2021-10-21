Ethnic E-Grocer Weee! Expands Restaurant Delivery Offering

Fast-growing Weee! Inc. has acquired Ricepo, an online Asian food delivery company, to help Weee! meet the increased demands of customers nationwide seeking diverse and authentic food-at-home options, from groceries to restaurant meals.

Weee! is known for making high-quality and hard-to-find products available via community and social sharing. With the Ricepo acquisition, the e-grocer will immediately expand its restaurant delivery offering, bringing another dimension of ethnic food delivery to its customers.

"Ricepo will complement Weee!'s proven ability to deliver fresh grocery products as well as locally prepared food," said Dax Li, CEO and co-founder of Ricepo, which has its headquarters in Silicon Valley. "There is a clear appetite for delivery from authentic restaurants that are often missing or overlooked within the existing food delivery experience, and we look forward to fulfilling this need throughout North America."

According to Ricepo, it’s the largest authentic Asian food ordering and delivery platform in North America. It features thousands of authentic Asian restaurant partners.

"We are excited to welcome Ricepo into our growing operations," noted Larry Liu, CEO and founder Fremont, Calif.-based Weee!, adding that the company "currently partners with over 300 restaurants, and the addition of Ricepo will let us continue to delight and serve our growing customer base as a one-stop shop for delicious food at home."

The ethnic e-grocer has fulfilled more than 10 million orders to date as it continues to engage the broader Asian and Hispanic communities with state-of-the-art personalization and social commerce features. According to Weee!, its merchandise is meticulously sourced and includes rare and often exclusive products.

The company was founded in 2015 and has become a trusted household brand among underserved communities, providing affordable access to specialty products and everyday essentials. Products are guaranteed to be delivered at peak freshness and priced lower than or comparable to offline stores. No subscription is required to shop and next-day delivery is free with a low order minimum. The ethnic e-grocer continues to redefine online shopping by leveraging social e-commerce and proprietary forecasting technology.



Weee! recently hired veteran executives from companies such as Grocery Outlet, Tesla and Walmart to help scale operations. The multicultural food retailer has named the following new appointments to its leadership team: Amanda Oren as VP, merchandising services and planning; Judy Phyo as VP, corporate controller; and Nitin Jain as VP, financial planning and analysis. Earlier in the year, Weee! raised $315 million in Series D financing.