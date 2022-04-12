Walmart’s Online Tool Helps Companies Find Sustainable Packaging

In an effort to bridge the gap between companies looking for sustainable packaging solutions and those that offer them, Walmart Inc. has launched its Circular Connector online tool. The platform is part of Walmart’s Sustainability Hub and is currently open to packaging companies interested in submitting solutions.

Walmart is asking companies with innovative solutions to submit them online, and they then will be screened against Walmart’s sustainable packaging goals. Those that meet the criteria will be published later this year for use by the public and will also be made available to Walmart’s private brand suppliers and associates.

The retailer is aiming to more quickly find and implement sustainable packaging solutions across its operations.

“We don’t have time to waste and we need to work together to drive innovative solutions at scale. Companies with reusable, refillable, recyclable and other sustainable packaging solutions, please share your innovations,” wrote Walmart’s Director of Strategic Programs Ashley C. Hall in a company blog post. “There are hundreds of companies working toward sustainable packaging goals just like Walmart, and Circular Connector is yet another tool in that journey.”

Packaging companies are being asked to avoid several types of materials that are difficult to recycle in their solutions, including metallized films, colored PET, multilayer materials and biodegradable additives in petroleum-based plastics, among others.

This is the latest in a series of moves from Walmart that prioritize sustainability and innovative solutions. The company recently unveiled plans for a sustainable Canadian Supercenter that will utilize a green roof, LED lighting and recycled building materials, and also put out its 9th annual Open Call to bring products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. to shoppers across the country, both in-store and online.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.3 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.