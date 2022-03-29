Walmart Canada Plans Sustainability-Focused Supercenter for 2023

Walmart Canada is making an approximately CAD $20 million investment into a recently announced supercenter in Quebec that will push the company’s sustainability-focused strategy into full focus.

Expected to open its doors in summer 2023, the new Montreal location will feature a 125,000-square-foot green roof, ultra-low flow restrooms, building materials made with recycled content and LED lighting throughout the store and its offices.

“Montreal is an extremely important market for us and we’re incredibly excited to be growing in Quebec and offering even more shopping options for our customers,” said Cyrille Ballereau, Walmart Canada regional VP for Quebec.

“More Quebecers are choosing to shop with us online via curbside pickup and this unique store design will allow our associates to better serve busy families to save them time and money,” Ballereau said. “We’re also implementing several sustainability features because Walmart’s goal is to make as light a footprint on the planet as we can. We can’t wait to open this store next year as we continue to grow in Quebec.”

The site will be part of the larger Marché Central value shopping center in central Montreal, which has been developed by QuadReal Property Group. The property group has its own set of sustainability standards that it is implementing at the site, including water-management rain gardens, electric vehicle charging stations and continuous pedestrian courses and a cycling network.

“We are thrilled to be adding Walmart Canada to our retail offering at Marché Central, especially a partner who shares QuadReal’s commitment to environmental responsibility through waste reduction, waste management and green roofs,” said Andy Clydesdale, EVP at QuadReal Property Group.

Earlier this month, Walmart Canada announced an investment of more than CAD $118 million to build a new high-tech sortable fulfillment center in Rocky View County, Alberta, located just outside of Calgary, to increase its e-commerce capabilities to better serve Walmart customers.



Additionally, a new Walmart Global Tech hub in Toronto is in the works. Walmart aims to create a large hub in the capital city of Ontario that will create hundreds of new jobs. Initially, 45 or so full-time workers will be hired in areas of software development, technical program management and product management.



Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada is No. 21 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart U.S. is No. 1.