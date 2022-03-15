Walmart to Create Tech Hubs in Toronto, Atlanta

As part of its ambitious hiring efforts for this year and beyond, Walmart announced that it is creating new Walmart Global Tech hubs in Toronto, Canada, and Atlanta, Ga. The sites were chosen because of their strong tech presence, diverse local talent and connection to Walmart.

The Toronto and Atlanta locations bring the total number of Walmart Global Tech hubs to 16. Other newer hubs include Seattle, Wash., and Chennai, India.

According to company information, Walmart Global Tech is the fastest growing corporate team inside the world's leading retailer. "The cutting-edge technology we build for 230 million customers around the world is fueled by our greatest asset-our people," said Suresh Kumar, Walmart's EVP, chief technology officer and chief development officer. “Work from these new hubs will impact millions of lives and transform the future of retail."

Walmart aims to create a large hub in Toronto that will create hundreds of new jobs. Initially, 45 or so full-time workers will be hired in areas of software development, technical program management and product management.

"Walmart's decision to make Toronto the home of one of its larger tech hubs with hundreds of jobs to come is another vote of confidence in our city's thriving tech sector," said Toronto Mayor John Tory. "As mayor, I am committed to supporting our technology sector and continuing to encourage companies to locate here and hire here. This is all part of our non-stop effort to ensure that Toronto comes back stronger than ever."

Investing in local talent is part of Walmart’s expansion in Canada. In 2020, Walmart Canada pledged $3.5 billion to enhance the online and in-store experience for shoppers there.

In the latest U.S. tech hub, 140 new full-time positions will be filled in Atlanta. Candidates with a data science and software engineering background are encouraged to apply.

Walmart estimates that its Global Tech group grew by 26% to 20,000 associates during its latest fiscal year.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.