Walmart to Roll Out New Pennsylvania Fulfillment Center

Walmart has revealed plans to open a new state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Shippensburg, Pa., which will provide customers with increased access to their items and create up to 600 jobs in the community.

To support the retailer’s rapidly increasing supply chain network and e-commerce capabilities, the more than 1.8 million-square-foot fulfillment center is set to open this coming spring. As Walmart U.S. e-commerce has experienced 70% growth in the past two years, the development of the fulfillment center is a way to add more capacity to Walmart’s supply chain.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to invest in our associates through job promotion and growth while providing new career opportunities to job seekers in the southern Pennsylvania region,” said Karisa Sprague, SVP U.S. supply chain people at Walmart.

In Pennsylvania, Walmart serves customers at 160 retail stores as well as online, and employs more than 60,000 associates. The company also supports more than 155,000 Pennsylvania supplier jobs, which includes local businesses, by spending more than $12 billion on them.

Additionally, at fiscal year end 2021, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $28 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits and local organizations in Pennsylvania.

Walmart fulfillment centers are considered an important part of the retailer’s supply chain network because they focus on storing millions of items, which are prepared to be shipped directly to customers as soon as the next day.

The Shippensburg fulfillment center is set to hire a variety of full-time positions, including assistant general manager, human resources manager and operations managers. The employees who work full-time positions qualify for Walmart’s benefits plans that include medical, vision and dental insurance; 401(k) matching; paid time off; and a stock purchase plan.

“In addition to competitive compensation and benefits, Walmart also offers industry-leading training and development opportunities, such as a college degree 100% paid for by Walmart’s Live Better U. There’s never been a better time to be a Walmart supply chain associate,” said Sprague.

The company is also opening a new fulfillment center in Olive Branch, Miss., this spring.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide.