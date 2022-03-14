Walmart Opens Sourcing Event for U.S.-Made Products

Applications are now being accepted for Walmart’s 9th annual Open Call event, the retailer’s largest sourcing event that aims to bring products made, grown or assembled in the United States to shoppers across the country, both in-store and online.

This year, Walmart is offering mentoring sessions to all applicants, providing the tools to become successful selling on its virtual and physical shelves. In addition to sourcing new products, Open Call also aims to expand work the retailer is already doing with current online sellers.

For the first time, Walmart offered an exclusive early access period for Marketplace sellers to apply for Open Call this year, resulting in more than 2,000 companies registering more than 6,000 items they hope to present to merchants.

If selected, participants will be able to choose from virtual or in-person pitch meetings with a Walmart or Sam’s Club merchant during the June 28-29 event.

Applicants who receive a one-on-one product pitch meeting invitation will be given 30 minutes to showcase to Walmart and/or Sam’s Club merchants why their product and business should join the Walmart family. Entrepreneurs can secure deals ranging from supplying products to a handful of local stores to supplying hundreds of Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs as well as Walmart.com. In addition to the product pitch meetings, Open Call includes breakout sessions featuring Walmart and Sam’s Club leaders and special guests to provide suppliers and sellers with valuable insights and to offer additional resources available.

“We know how much supporting American products and American jobs truly does matter to our suppliers, entrepreneurs, sellers and local communities,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart SVP for global sourcing and U.S. manufacturing. “With all the new tools and resources available this year, we’re hoping we can foster growth for many more businesses and Walmart Marketplace sellers that already work with us, along with those that are just getting started.”

Open Call helps support Walmart's 10-year commitment to American jobs through its $350 billion investment in items made, grown or assembled in the United States.

In its ninth year, Walmart’s annual Open Call event continues to grow in popularity with small businesses across the country. Last year’s event saw more than 900 small- and medium-sized businesses from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico pitch their products to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants.

Applications for Walmart Open Call 2022, which is powered by RangeMe and ECRM Connect, will be accepted until April 8. All invited suppliers will be notified on May 23 if they qualify for the June 28-29 event.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit approximately Walmart’s 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and e-commerce websites. For the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, U.S. same-store sales (excluding fuel) at the retailer were up 5.6%. Walmart said comps reflected strong in-store traffic aided by robust consumer spending and a strong holiday. Comp sales were up 14.2% on a two-year stack basis, and January was the strongest month of the quarter. Traffic was up 3.1% during the quarter, and average ticket was up 2.4%.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart employs 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.