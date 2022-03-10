Walmart GoLocal Teams With Delivery Solutions

Walmart GoLocal, Walmart’s white-label delivery-as-a-service business, will join the platform of Delivery Solutions, a provider of third-party aggregation and orchestration software for last-mile delivery and fulfillment, as a last-mile delivery service provider. The collaboration will further enable Delivery Solutions customers to offer an omnichannel shopping experience, including express, same-day and next-day delivery to provide retailers of all sizes with reliable, fast and efficient delivery.

“We are very excited about this collaboration with Walmart GoLocal, as both our brands share a dedication to customer service and retail client support,” said Manil Uppal, founder of Plano, Texas-based Delivery Solutions. “As part of our ongoing commitment, we look forward to providing our customers with access to all options for same-day delivery. We are confident that Walmart GoLocal’s capabilities, combined with our expertise in cutting-edge omnichannel programs, will provide Delivery Solutions customers with even more convenience and flexibility.”

Delivery Solutions’ end-to-end white-label solution includes everything from e-commerce delivery intelligence while the consumer is browsing, to post-purchase tracking, visibility and communication. The company provides brands and customers with innovative fulfillment, delivery and post-purchase customer notifications while also offering a competitive offering for traditional brick-and-mortar retail clients.

“We’re thrilled to join the Delivery Solutions platform as a reliable delivery service provider and share our expertise in local delivery with businesses of all sizes,” noted Harsit Patel, general manager of Walmart GoLocal. “Due to our coverage, cost and extensive delivery capabilities, we know that Delivery Solutions customers will find the fulfillment options that best fits their needs through Walmart GoLocal, including delivery in as little as 30 minutes.”

Launched last August, Walmart GoLocal empowers businesses to grow using Walmart’s delivery capabilities and nationwide coverage at competitive pricing. The offering is part of Walmart’s overall strategy, which includes diversifying its revenue streams and profit pools with initiatives such as Walmart Connect and Walmart Fulfillment Services. Last month, Walmart GoLocal revealed a collaboration with Cognetry Labs, provider of an end-to-end artificial-intelligence-driven, cloud-native solution that drives price productivity, optimizes fulfillment and improves delivery drop density for grocery retail, to enable Cognetry’s retail clients to grow their own brands and build customer relationships while taking advantage of the robust capacity and experience of the world’s largest retailer.

In other Walmart tech news, Nanterre, France-based SES-imagotag, a global provider of digital solutions for physical retail, will expand its strategic relationship with Walmart to digitize the shelf-edge, following a successful pilot at an Arkansas store. The solution, which implements key technological advances to optimize associate productivity and customer experience, will now be available at more Walmart locations across the country. The retailer will deploy the full Vusion OS and Vusion IoT Cloud platforms, allowing it to scale to hundreds of millions of cloud-connected IoT devices. Walmart will also implement SES-imagotag IoT Radio Protocol, enabling it to seamlessly integrate with existing Wi-Fi for a simple and fast rollout while also ensuring IoT security.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.3 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.