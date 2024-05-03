Walmart Links With Box Tops for Education to Help Support Teachers

Box Tops for Education is working with Walmart to make it easier than ever to support teachers through its new Connected Accounts app feature. Shoppers can now give back to their school of choice by connecting their Walmart account within the Box Tops app to earn cash for schools, without needing to scan or submit receipts.

Families can earn money for schools when they download the app, connect their account and buy Box Tops products in store at Walmart or online. Participating products include General Mills items like Big G Cereals, Fruit Roll-Ups, Betty Crocker, Annie’s Mac & Cheese and more.

“Since 1996, schools have earned nearly $1 billion through Box Tops for Education, and data shows a large amount of our program supporters are Walmart shoppers,” said Lilly Moeding, Box Tops for Education brand experience manager. “Box Tops has always been one of the easiest ways to support schools and teachers, and we’re excited to make it even easier by partnering with Walmart on our new Connected Accounts app feature.”

Continued Moeding: “Now you can earn cash for your school every time you buy Box Tops products at Walmart — with no scanning required!”

Box Tops for Education was founded by General Mills nearly 30 years ago, and more than 80,000 schools use the cash they earn to purchase items such as computers, library books, art supplies, playground equipment and more.

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while its Sam’s Club division is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.