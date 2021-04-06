Walmart Launches Premium Beef Line

Just in time for grilling season, Walmart has introduced McClaren Farms beef, a high-quality but value-priced product line, at nearly 500 stores in the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina.

McClaren Farms is Walmart’s first launch in its end-to-end Angus beef supply chain program. The initiative aims to provide quality beef options to Walmart customers while also meeting rising demand for added transparency and sustainability.

“The grocery business is always changing, and customers’ expectations are higher than ever,” said David Baskin, VP of meat at Walmart. “Our end-to-end Angus beef supply chain is an industry-leading innovation that allows us to deliver high-quality Angus beef, like McClaren Farms, to our customers.”

McClaren Farms is a collaboration with fourth-generation rancher Bob McClaren, of Prime Pursuits. The new supply chain model delivering McClaren Farms to customers also supports ranchers by creating steady demand and stability in the marketplace.

“No bigger paradigm change has taken place in the beef industry than what is happening with Walmart bringing truly high-quality, all-natural, no-hormones-added Black Angus beef to its customers,” said McClaren. “This bold vision gives Walmart a special place at the table by contributing to the most enjoyable and memorable moments in the lives of its customers.”

All McClaren Farms beef products are raised on U.S. ranches, with no hormones added. The line’s selections include such specialty items as USDA Choice Angus filet mignon, T-bone, porterhouse, ribeye, short ribs, chuck roast, at everyday low prices.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam’s Club ranks No. 9 on the list.