Walmart 1st Food Retailer in Canada to Earn Beef Sustainability Certification

Not only is Walmart Canada now sourcing beef from certified sustainable farms and ranches according to standards set by the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB), it's also sourcing a large enough quantity of this beef for its Your Fresh Market brand patties that it has been granted permission to include a sustainability certification label on each package. Walmart is the first grocery retailer in Canada to achieve this milestone.

"Walmart is committed to being a regenerative company – one that works to restore, renew and replenish our planet. Offering this new line of beef patties with sustainability certification is part of our journey and a proud moment for our entire team," said Horacio Barbeito, president and CEO of Mississauga, Ontario-based Walmart Canada. "Our ongoing partnership with the CRSB helps drive the shared goal of advancing sustainability within the Canadian beef industry. Each of us can take pride in knowing that our collective actions support global sustainability commitments."

Launching in time for the summer, the beef patties with CRSB Certified labeling will feature three flavor options, including Bacon Cheddar and Mushroom-infused offerings.

Walmart Canada sources 100% of its beef in the country. According to the company, Canadian beef producers manage and help preserve 35 million acres of native grasslands in Canada. Grazing cattle there contributes to preserving critical habitat for wildlife and birds, including more than 60 species at risk. The new CRSB claim represents an opportunity for a whole-system transformation and continued progress across the beef supply chain.

"Walmart Canada has been a strong partner on our sustainability journey," said Anne Wasko, chair of Calgary, Alberta-based CRSB and a rancher from Saskatchewan." We're delighted that they are now showcasing the CRSB Certified label in Walmart stores across the country. The label will help Canadians understand the sustainable practices that are used and how their food is raised, so that they can better understand how that contributes to a sustainable food system. We want all Canadians to feel confident that in choosing CRSB-certified products, they are making the right choices for themselves and their families, and for our planet, while also supporting farmers and ranchers across Canada."

The CRSB's Certified Sustainable Beef Framework, known as CRSB Certified, was developed to recognize sustainable practices through third-party certification, support sustainable commitments for retail and foodservice companies, and build consumer trust through credible, science-based claims about sustainable beef production in Canada.

The ongoing partnership with the CRSB is an important part of Walmart Canada's continued commitment to focus on sustainability in its sourcing decisions both globally and domestically. It also builds on the retailer's pledge to source key commodities more sustainably.

Last month, Walmart became the first U.S. food retailer to adopt a timebound commitment to expand ecological farming methods as part of its pollinator health policy. The new policy from the world’s largest retailer requires that all global fresh produce and floral suppliers to Walmart U.S. adopt Integrated Pest Management practices, as verified by a third-party certifier, by 2025 to protect pollinators from pesticides.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide, serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart Canada ranks No. 22 on the list.