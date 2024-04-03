Walmart Introduces Live Bait Pickup and Delivery for Fishing Fans

Instead of getting up early and looking for a local bait shop so they can purchase nightcrawlers or redworms, customers can now easily order their preferred live bait online from Walmart.

Walmart has introduced a Live Bait Pickup and Delivery Service, with the aim of greater convenience for fishing fans. The innovative service is now available at 3,287 Walmart stores across the United States. Instead of getting up early and looking for a local bait shop so they can purchase nightcrawlers or redworms, customers can now easily order their preferred live bait online at home, selecting a preferred pickup or delivery time, and the order will be ready in minutes.

“With Walmart’s Live Bait Pickup and Delivery Service, fishers can confidently set out on their fishing trips knowing that fresh, live bait is just a few clicks away on our app,” the company noted in a release. “Regardless of whether you are a seasoned angler or a casual hobbyist, Walmart has all your fishing essentials covered. So, the next time you plan a fishing trip, remember that getting your live bait is now just a click away. Walmart’s new service is sure to make a splash and get you hooked!”

In other nonfoods news, Lidl US is expanding its outdoor Garden Center concept to 76 stores across its footprint, following a successful pilot in the New York metro area. The centers offer a range of flowers, plants, soil, hanging baskets, planters and other gardening accessories.

