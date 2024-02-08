Minted Partners With DoorDash for On-Demand Delivery of Greeting Cards

Minted, the design marketplace committed to empowering independent artists, is rolling out a new partnership with local commerce platform DoorDash to offer nationwide on-demand delivery of Minted greeting cards. The collaboration will begin with a Valentine’s Day collection, to be followed shortly by a broader assortment of cards for everyday occasions.

This Valentine’s Day, shoppers — especially those last-minute buyers — can conveniently express their love with multiple greeting cards that feature the work of independent artists through DashMart, DoorDash’s grocery and convenience store, as well as the company’s The Flower & Gift Boutique. Other gifts are available as well.

According to an Advantage Solutions survey, while the majority of Americans plan to purchase a Valentine’s Day card, 25% of men plan to put it off until one to two days beforehand. Minted’s partnership with DoorDash caters to younger generations who have adopted online food delivery, which is Minted’s core demographic.

A majority of Minted customers are between 19 and 38 years old. This is in contrast to the majority of greeting card purchasers, industry-wide, who are between 35 and 60 years old, according to the Greeting Cards Association.

Furthermore, according to a LendingTree survey, 82% of consumers said that they used on-demand delivery over the past year, and Millennials spent the most compared with other generations.

“Millennials and Gen Z consumers seek the right balance in the products they buy: where convenience meets quality,” said Melissa Kim, co-founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Minted. “At the same time, younger consumers increasingly value authenticity and purchases that align with their values. By partnering with DoorDash, Minted makes it possible for consumers to purchase artisanal products that express their individuality — and support the livelihoods of independent artists — with the immediacy and convenience of on-demand delivery.”

Minted’s wedding, holiday, gifts, art, stationery and home furnishing products have reached more than 75 million homes worldwide. Using Minted’s crowdsourcing technology, consumers can vote for the designs they love and want to see sold, ensuring that Minted continuously sells fresh and trend-forward products. The winning designs are manufactured by Minted, enabling artists from around the world to sell their work while letting Minted do the rest. Minted also builds traditional retail distribution for its independent artist community, partnering with major retailers and consumer product brands.

Minted retail partners include Target, West Elm, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, Williams-Sonoma, and Barnes & Noble.

The company has raised more than $300 million from top-tier investors that include Benchmark Capital, T. Rowe Price, Permira, Ridge Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures and Norwest Venture Partners.