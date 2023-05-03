Walmart to Host Next Wellness Day on May 6

As the seasons are set to change and summer unofficially kicks off later this month, Walmart is hosting a Wellness Day on May 6. Held at Walmart pharmacies, the event offers free health screenings for blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, body mass index and vision as well as immunizations for flu, COVID-19, shingles, tetanus, measles, Hepatitis A and B and more. The resources will be administered by qualified pharmacy and vision center teams.

More than 4,600 locations around the United States will take part in the event slated for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. In addition to shots and screenings, Wellness Day activities include sampling of products across health and wellness categories and the opportunity to speak to Walmart's pharmacy and health staff.

The retailer set aside the day – the second Wellness Day this year – to give customers some tools to live a healthier life. “The summer season brings backyard barbecues, camping trips and family vacations – Wellness Day helps people get a healthy start on those adventures,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s SVP of pharmacy. “It’s not only the free screenings and the affordable immunizations that make a difference, but also the opportunity for connections between our pharmacists and the communities we serve.”

Added Silvia Kawas, Walmart’s SVP of consumables, health and wellness: “Wellness Day reflects our commitment to make wellness more accessible and affordable for our customers, by offering a wide range of innovative products and services at an incredible value through a convenient, seamless omnichannel experience. From over-the-counter medication to nutrition supplements, Walmart’s growing assortment includes both new and well-known brands and partnerships that help shoppers take charge of their health with affordability in mind. I’m excited to highlight all the ways we continue to help people save money so they can live better.”

Walmart has hosted Wellness Days since 2014, resulting in more than five million free health screening for customers. Many of those important tests and immunizations have taken place in areas that are considered medically underserved.

Walmart continues to focus on health and wellness across its business. In March, the company announced that it is adding 29 more Walmart Health locations, bringing the number of centers around the country to 75 by the end of 2024.

