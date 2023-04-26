Walmart Health Plans Move Into Oklahoma

Following the announcement last month of its planned expansion in Missouri, Arizona and Texas, Walmart Health is further growing its footprint with plans to open four health centers in Oklahoma next year. The state-of-the-art facilities will be located in the Oklahoma City area and will be situated beside Walmart Supercenters.

The health centers will be approximately 5,750 square feet and will feature Walmart Health’s full suite of health services, including primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, behavioral health, dental, hearing, select specialty services, community health, and telehealth.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Walmart Health into Oklahoma next year,” said Dr. David Carmouche, SVP of omnichannel care offerings at Walmart. “Walmart Health exists to help Walmart customers live better by providing convenient access to affordable, high quality health care services for both insured and uninsured Oklahomans alike.

“Knowing that access to comprehensive primary care, dental care, and behavioral health services is a challenge in many communities, it is our hope that this one-stop model will help solve this challenge for our neighbors in Oklahoma City,” Carmouche continued. “Providing these services in a place where many already live and shop and co-locating them by pharmacy and vision services and next to healthy foods in the Walmart grocery section is intentional. We can coordinate unique and impactful health care experiences.”

The Oklahoma locations will join 28 other new facilities opening by the end of 2024 throughout Texas and two other new states – Missouri and Arizona.

Walmart Health was first launched in 2019 and currently has locations in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Texas. More than 20 locations were brought online in the Sunshine State last year.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.